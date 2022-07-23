Show You Care
CareSource holds free football camp with Hawkeyes

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Non profit health group CareSource held a free football camp at Mckinley STEAM Academy for girls and boys between grades 1-8.

Around 200 children attended the camp. Local football experts including current Hawkeye Football players Reggie Bracy, Leshon Williams, Spencer Petras taught the children offensive maneuvers such as handoffs, passing, and receiving.

This is the first time CareSource has held this camp in Iowa, but they have held the camp in Ohio. They will hold the camp at West High School in Davenport on Saturday July 24th, and with Iowa State football players at Hoover High School in Des Moines on July 25th.

