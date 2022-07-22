Woman injured in stabbing in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a woman was injured in a stabbing in on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.
Officers received a call about the incident in the 3000 block of Oakland Road just before 10 p.m.
Police have not released details about the woman’s identity or her condition.
Police said a person of interest is in custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
