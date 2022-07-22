Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman injured in stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police said a woman was injured in a stabbing in on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a woman was injured in a stabbing in on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.

A stabbing in northeast Cedar Rapids leaves one woman hurt.

Officers received a call about the incident in the 3000 block of Oakland Road  just before 10 p.m.

Police have not released details about the woman’s identity or her condition.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early...
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage

Latest News

Cedar Rapids city leaders will host a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated 16th Avenue Bridge.
Cedar Rapids city leaders to hold ribbon cutting for renovated 16th Avenue bridge
A judge sentenced a man to 24 years in federal prison for shooting and killing another man in...
Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for Dubuque shooting
Cedar Rapids police said a woman was injured in a stabbing in on the city’s northeast side on...
Woman injured in stabbing in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller wants the state to make it easier for people to test drugs for...
Iowa Attorney General pushes for state to legalize fentanyl test strips