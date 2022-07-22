Van collides with train in Muscatine County, one injured

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Liberty man is recovering after his vehicle was hit by a train near the intersection of Highway 6 and Kelly Avenue Thursday evening.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a van westbound on Highway 6 just after 7 p.m. when he failed to yield at the crossing and collided with a train.

The crossing is marked by both flashing lights and audible alarms. The sheriff’s office said witnesses told them both devices were working at the time of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

