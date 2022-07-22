Storms and Heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Boundaries abound across the state. As disturbances ride along these boundaries we have chances of showers and storms across eastern Iowa. So that means there is a chance for rainfall tonight. A better chance for showers and storms exists later Saturday as a cold front pushes across the state. Storms that develop along the front have the potential to turn severe with damaging wind the primary threat. In addition, a heat index greater than 100 is likely Saturday afternoon leading to the issuance of a heat advisory. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

