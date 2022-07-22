Show You Care
Shots fired incident in NE Cedar Rapids

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE.

Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Police say a vehicle was driving through the intersection and was struck, but that there were no injuries from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.

