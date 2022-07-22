Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning.

Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy.

“I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who live on the block. “It’s a good place to raise a family, and it’s disheartening to see this happen to so many people.”

Police said they responded to 15 reports of people who said they were vandalized. The Marion Police Department released a video of three people getting out of a vehicle that they believe had something to do with the spray painting. While some of the messages scrolled across the stores and houses were racist and anti-Semitic, he said it didn’t qualify as a hate crime.

“No individual was targeted,” said Officer Tom Daubs. “We feel like these businesses were just randomly selected.”

Officer Daubs said neighbors should check their property for damage and check their cameras to see if there was more information that might help police find who did this.

“Just be respectful if it’s not your property,” said Officer Daubs. “Whether it’s throwing eggs, spray painting, or damaging someone’s car, it’s punishable in court.”

While police continued to investigate who spray-painted messages of hate along several city blacks, Corey believes it’s time more people secure their homes and businesses with cameras.

“If you see something, say something,” she said. “You don’t think it’s going to happen in your neighborhood, and this was blocks of destruction.”

