Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning.

Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy.

“I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who live on the block. “It’s a good place to raise a family, and it’s disheartening to see this happen to so many people.”

Police said they responded to 15 reports of people who said they were vandalized. The Marion Police Department released a video of three people getting out of a vehicle that they believe had something to do with the spray painting. While some of the messages scrolled across the stores and houses were racist and anti-Semitic, he said it didn’t qualify as a hate crime.

“No individual was targeted,” said Officer Tom Daubs. “We feel like these businesses were just randomly selected.”

Officer Daubs said neighbors should check their property for damage and check their cameras to see if there was more information that might help police find who did this.

“Just be respectful if it’s not your property,” said Officer Daubs. “Whether it’s throwing eggs, spray painting, or damaging someone’s car, it’s punishable in court.”

While police continued to investigate who spray-painted messages of hate along several city blacks, Corey believes it’s time more people secure their homes and businesses with cameras.

“If you see something, say something,” she said. “You don’t think it’s going to happen in your neighborhood, and this was blocks of destruction.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Marcus Theatres
Cedar Rapids police clarify details around service calls to Marcus Theatres
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting

Latest News

Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
John Deere leaving Ottumwa
John Deere leaves Ottumwa
Iowa Attorney General
Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan
Hiawatha train accident
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train