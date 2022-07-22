Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, before 7 a.m. where they’re actively searching for the suspect.

A perimeter has been established around the park. They’re asking people to stay away.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

The camp says everyone is safe and accounted for.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early...
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

Latest News

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the...
Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Former longtime Jefferson High School softball coach dies at age 84
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Public asked to stay away from the Maquoketa Caves area due to an emergency situation
Nickie Williams has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Cedar Rapids on Thursday night.
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to stabbing incident