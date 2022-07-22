Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, before 7 a.m. where they’re actively searching for the suspect.

A perimeter has been established around the park. They’re asking people to stay away.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

The camp says everyone is safe and accounted for.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.