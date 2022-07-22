Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms possible this morning

Watch for some scattered showers and possibly a storm this morning. The afternoon looks dry.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching some scattered showers and storms rolling into our area this morning. No severe weather is expected and most of this should be out of here by lunchtime. Plan on highs well into the 80s. Late tonight, this same front may generate some more scattered storms, some with heavy rain and small hail. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and humidity with a chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe, with wind and hail the primary threats. A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-80 for tomorrow afternoon as well. By Sunday, all of this moves southeast, leaving us in the lower 80s for highs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early...
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Heating Up
Beyond the Weather with Joe Winters
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, July 21
kcrg wx
Turning mostly sunny today, highs around 90