Scattered showers and storms possible this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are watching some scattered showers and storms rolling into our area this morning. No severe weather is expected and most of this should be out of here by lunchtime. Plan on highs well into the 80s. Late tonight, this same front may generate some more scattered storms, some with heavy rain and small hail. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and humidity with a chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe, with wind and hail the primary threats. A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-80 for tomorrow afternoon as well. By Sunday, all of this moves southeast, leaving us in the lower 80s for highs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.