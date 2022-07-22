Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Public asked to stay away from the Maquoketa Caves area due to an emergency situation

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.

According to officials, there is no suspect in custody, at this time. A perimeter has been established around the park and law enforcement is actively searching for the suspect.

At this time officials have not released a description of the suspect.

Iowa DCI is asking the public to stay out of the area, and immediately call 911 for any suspicious activity.

The campground is evacuated, according to DCI. Officials have asked residents in the area to use extreme caution.

Camp Shalom has been evacuated due to the situation, parents have been notified and a pick-up site has been established. All campers have been accounted for, according to camp officials.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early...
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

Latest News

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the...
Search for suspect underway after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
Former longtime Jefferson High School softball coach dies at age 84
Nickie Williams has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Cedar Rapids on Thursday night.
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to stabbing incident