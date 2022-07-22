Show You Care
Mistrial declared in trial of Robert Smith

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office in Cedar County, Iowa, shows former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in an altercation with Bryce Yakish by Yakish's motorcycle during a traffic stop near Tipton, Iowa. Smith, a former Iowa State Patrol officer with a history of excessive force allegations, has been indicted on a federal charge over the 2017 traffic stop that was captured on video and during which Yakish was injured. (Cedar County Attorneys Office via AP, File)(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of a former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper, after the jury was deadlocked.

Robert James Smith was charged with unreasonable use of force for hitting and tackling a motorcyclist during a traffic stop in Cedar County in 2017. He resigned when the Patrol opened an investigation into the incident in 2018.

Dash-cam footage from the stop. shows Smith using what some believe to be excessive force against Yakish after he had pulled him over near West Liberty. Court documents say Yakish needed medical attention because of what Smith did.

The state paid $225,000 in 2021 to settle a lawsuit with the motorcyclist.

