Mistrial declared in trial of Robert Smith

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of a former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper, after the jury was deadlocked.

Robert James Smith was charged with unreasonable use of force for hitting and tackling a motorcyclist during a traffic stop in Cedar County in 2017. He resigned when the Patrol opened an investigation into the incident in 2018.

Dash-cam footage from the stop. shows Smith using what some believe to be excessive force against Yakish after he had pulled him over near West Liberty. Court documents say Yakish needed medical attention because of what Smith did.

The state paid $225,000 in 2021 to settle a lawsuit with the motorcyclist.

