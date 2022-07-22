Show You Care
Iowa, facing race litigation, hires 2 new diversity staffers

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa hired Lorenda Holston as assistant athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Anthony Embry for the newly created position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator.

The announcement comes as the university and head football coach Kirk Ferentz and others face a lawsuit by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment from coaches and staff because they are Black.

Holston previously worked in athletic department support positions at Purdue and Georgia Tech.

Embry had worked in academic support in athletic departments at Coastal Carolina and the University of Portland.

A trial is set for March 2023, with the former players seeking monetary damages and cultural changes inside the athletic department.

