Iowa DOT announces highway corridor preservation for U.S. 151 interchange in Springville

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a public notice on Friday, of corridor preservation for a proposed new interchange at the U.S. 151 and Linn County Road X-20 Intersection in Springville.

Corridor preservation is a tool that the Iowa DOT uses to preserve land for future highway needs. It does not restrict potential development but offers the DOT a chance to review proposed development when notified by the city or county.

The preservation is set to be implemented on July 29th.

The Iowa DOT may need to acquire additional right of way or property rights within this designated area to improve safety at the County Road X-20 and U.S. 151 intersection with a new proposed interchange. This interchange will physically separate the county road traffic from the U.S. 151 traffic and access to U.S. 151 will be via new ramps.

More information can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.