Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

House uninhabitable after Sheldon, Iowa fire Thursday night

A house fire in Sheldon, Iowa causes major damage to a basment bedroom, closet, and utility...
A house fire in Sheldon, Iowa causes major damage to a basment bedroom, closet, and utility room, making it uninhabitable(City of Sheldon, Iowa)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Sheldon Fire responded to a house fire Thursday night in Sheldon, Iowa that leaves a house unlivable.

According to Sheldon Fire, a call came in for a structure fire at the 800 block of 4th St at 4:59 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived to the scene, nobody was in the house and nobody was injured.

The fire crews reported there was damage to a basement bedroom with a closet and the utility room. They say the house is uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage.

Sheldon Fire says that the fire originated from a basement closet. They could not confirm what cause the fire.

The fire is under investigation

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early...
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
District notes reveal new details of cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa, facing race litigation, hires 2 new diversity staffers
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Democrat Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to four debates
Larry Niemeyer, the former softball coach at Jefferson High School, died at the age of 84 after...
Former longtime Jefferson High School softball coach dies at age 84
The Democrat challenging Senator Chuck Grassley for his Senate seat is now challenging him to a...
Democrat candidate Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to debates