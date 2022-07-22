Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) -Hiawatha Police say a woman barely escaped death after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train. Police releasing the body camera footage to KCRG-TV9.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on Coral Drive, near the Bali Hai Estates Mobile Home.

Hiawatha Police were responding to a mental health call when officers heard a train conductor honking his horn at a driver crossing the tracks.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50 year-old driver crossing the tracks, and getting t-boned by the freight train. Officers rushed over to check on her.

Police say luck was on her side. That’s because the train hit backseat door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door. Right now she’s in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There’s no crossing arms at this crossing. KCRG-TV9 asked Hiawatha Police about that. “I couldn’t answer that,” said Captain Ben Kamm with Hiawatha Police Department. My understanding is that the railroad puts up crossing arms where they’re needed and they’re appropriate. I’m not sure why there aren’t crossing arms at this intersection.”

No charges have been filed, but police are saying that alcohol may have played a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Marcus Theatres
Cedar Rapids police clarify details around service calls to Marcus Theatres
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting

Latest News

“If you see something, say something,” she said. “You don’t think it’s going to happen in your...
Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate
John Deere leaving Ottumwa
John Deere leaves Ottumwa
Iowa Attorney General
Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan
Hiawatha train accident
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train