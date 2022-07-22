Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) -Hiawatha Police say a woman barely escaped death after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train. Police releasing the body camera footage to KCRG-TV9.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on Coral Drive, near the Bali Hai Estates Mobile Home.

Hiawatha Police were responding to a mental health call when officers heard a train conductor honking his horn at a driver crossing the tracks.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50 year-old driver crossing the tracks, and getting t-boned by the freight train. Officers rushed over to check on her.

Police say luck was on her side. That’s because the train hit backseat door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door. Right now she’s in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There’s no crossing arms at this crossing. KCRG-TV9 asked Hiawatha Police about that. “I couldn’t answer that,” said Captain Ben Kamm with Hiawatha Police Department. My understanding is that the railroad puts up crossing arms where they’re needed and they’re appropriate. I’m not sure why there aren’t crossing arms at this intersection.”

No charges have been filed, but police are saying that alcohol may have played a factor.

