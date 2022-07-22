Free micro-transit rides offered to Afghan refugees in the community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Horizons, A Family Service Alliance has announced that it will provide complimentary micro-transit rides through the Neighborhood Transportation Service (NTS) program in response to the recent migration of Afghan refugees into the city.

The service hopes to give refugees access to essential services such as medical and dental appointments and employment opportunities.

“Employment, transportation, and a language barrier are among the major challenges Afghan refugees have faced settling into our community,” said Kelzye Bedwell, Director of Financial Stability at Horizons. “NTS can make their lives a little easier with rides direct to their destination using mobile software that can translate into several languages.”

For more information, visit https://horizonsfamily.org/nts or contact NTS at 319-363-1321.

