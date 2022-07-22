Show You Care
Former longtime Jefferson High School softball coach dies at age 84

Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winningest high school softball coach in the entire country has died.

Larry Niemeyer, the former softball coach at Jefferson High School, died at the age of 84 after a lengthy illness.

He had 2,089 career wins, including four state titles, three of which were under Jefferson. He also coached at Waterloo West.

After 52 seasons, he retired due to health reasons.

Jefferson’s softball field is named after Niemeyer.

He also coached girls high school basketball.

