Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Democrat Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to four debates

The Democrat challenging Senator Chuck Grassley for his Senate seat is now challenging him to a series of debates.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Democrat challenging Senator Chuck Grassley for his Senate seat is now challenging him to a series of debates.

Michael Franken said he wants to hold four debates with Grassley before the general election in November, with one debate being held in each congressional district.

“We are living in serious times warranting serious discussions about the future of our state and our democracy,” Franken said in news release. “Iowans deserve to know who will provide the leadership to confront the challenges before us and solve these issues for the betterment of all.”

In 2016, Grassley agreed to two debates with his then democratic challenger, Patty Judge. They eventually had one debate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early...
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

Latest News

“True Cost of Washington” Gas Price Drop Event hosted by Americans for Prosperity
Political advocacy group in Iowa sells gas for $2.389 a gallon to highlight inflation under Biden administration
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Americans do not want to see Biden or Trump run for president in 2024, with 71 percent against...
Poll: Americans unhappy with both political parties