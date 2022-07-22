Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to stabbing incident

Cedar Rapids police said a woman was injured in a stabbing in on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a man following a stabbing that injured a woman on Thursday night.

Officers said Nickie Williams, 49, of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with Attempted Murder after a stabbing in the 3000 block of Oakland Road NE just after 10 p.m.

Police responded to calls about the stabbing and found the victim with wounds to her throat, back and lung, but no suspect. Police said the victim was able to identify Williams as the suspect. Less than an hour later, officers found him in a parking lot and arrested him.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Williams is facing charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and assault domestic abuse.

An investigation remains ongoing.

