Authorities asking public to lower traffic on the RAGBRAI route

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As thousands of cyclists start making their way to RAGBRAI’s starting line, law enforcement is preparing for their arrival.

Iowa State Patrol said drivers should be prepared to share the roads with RAGBRAI participants. As the sun rises Sunday morning, the roads along the RAGBRAI route will begin to fill up.

Officials ask the public to try and find other paths to travel by vehicle, but if you need to take roads along the route, be sure to use extra caution.

“What we’re asking is for the motoring public if at all possible, if they could avoid that route where the bicycles are on we would appreciate that, making sure that everyone is safe. If you have to ride that route make sure that you are driving slower than normal which you would like to do just because more than likely you are going to see those bicycles on the road,” said Iowa State Trooper Karen Yaneff.

Authorities say reducing distracted driving will be a key part of limiting accidents. They also ask for motorists to be prepared for some delays as the riders move through the area.

“Just allowing yourself some extra time, more than likely those bicycles are going to be leaving very early in the morning because they are trying to beat the heat. So if you see those bicycles more than likely they will be taking up both sides of the roads it may frustrate some people, but what we’re asking is for some patience,” said Yaneff.

Authorities say that some drivers may have to drive on the shoulder, but that safety is the number one concern.

To keep the public and riders safe and traffic flowing there will be officer-directed traffic along the route.

You can see the ride’s full route here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.