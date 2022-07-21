Show You Care
Turning mostly sunny today, highs around 90

Plan on another typical July afternoon with highs around 90.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look very similar to yesterday but without the higher wind gusts. Early this morning, there is a small cluster of showers and storms in north central Iowa and southern Minnesota. While these may clip far northeast Iowa, it appears they’ll dissipate quickly or carry very little impact. Plan on highs generally into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Scattered storms are still possible tomorrow, mainly in the morning, as humidity rises and a front arrives. A strong cold front may generate some severe storms later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This front will drop temperatures to the lower 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

