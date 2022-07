FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Senior pitcher Jenna Sprague struck out six batters and kept the Eagles off the board as Mount Vernon held off Saydel 2-0 in the Class 3A semifinals to advance to the state championship game.

The Mustangs will face the winner of Davenport Assumption on Friday at 2:30 P.M.

