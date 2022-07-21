Show You Care
Rail Explorers Experience opens in Boone, Iowa Thursday

Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to the first Rail Explorers experience in the Midwest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now take a scenic journey on a rail bike in central Iowa.

Rail Explorers has brought its custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade rail bikes to the Midwest for the first time.

People can rent the open railroad cars for a ride on the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad.

“The ride’s showstopper is the historic ‘Bass Point Creek High Trestle’, a 156′ high, 750′ long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley,” Rail Explorers said in a press release announcing the attraction earlier this month. “The 12.4 mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.”

For more information, click here.

The pedal-assisted bikes glide along the railroad tracks, letting you roll effortlessly through...
The pedal-assisted bikes glide along the railroad tracks, letting you roll effortlessly through the central Iowa countryside. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the Des Moines River Valley. The ride’s showstopper is the historic “Bass Point Creek High Trestle”, 156' high, 750' long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley. The 12.4-mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.(PRNewswire)
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill...
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts a new way to experience railroads.(Rail Explorers)
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill...
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts a new way to experience railroads.(Rail Explorers)

