Political advocacy group in Iowa sells gas for $2.389 a gallon to highlight inflation under Biden administration

“True Cost of Washington” Gas Price Drop Event hosted by Americans for Prosperity
"True Cost of Washington" Gas Price Drop Event hosted by Americans for Prosperity
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The conservative advocacy group ‘Americans for Prosperity-Iowa’ (AFP-IA) hosted an event in Eastern Iowa to highlight the growing cost of gasoline under the Biden Administration.

Thursday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, the group hosted an event called the “True Cost of Washington” at Big 10 Mart in Hiawatha, offering gasoline to customers at a discounted rate.

On the first day of Biden’s term, the national average cost of gasoline was $2.389 a gallon, and AFP-IA scaled prices back to that level to show how high inflation has gotten in the state (Iowa’s average is $4.31 a gallon).

