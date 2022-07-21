Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are seeking assistance from the public in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a theft.
Police say the incident occurred July 9th at approximately 5:55 am at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque.
Anyone with information on the subjects or vehicle is asked to contact Dubuque Police at the link here.
