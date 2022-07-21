Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business

Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are seeking assistance from the public in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a theft.

Police say the incident occurred July 9th at approximately 5:55 am at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque.

Anyone with information on the subjects or vehicle is asked to contact Dubuque Police at the link here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Marcus Theatres
Cedar Rapids police clarify details around service calls to Marcus Theatres
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting

Latest News

Strangers are helping Iowa teachers prepare for school by clearing their Amazon wish lists.
Strangers are helping Iowa teachers prepare for school by clearing their Amazon wish lists
“True Cost of Washington” Gas Price Drop Event hosted by Americans for Prosperity
Political advocacy group in Iowa sells gas for $2.389 a gallon to highlight inflation under Biden administration
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Casinos in Iowa report record revenue in FY2022