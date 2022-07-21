Mount Vernon, Iowa City Regina clinch spot in state finals, North Linn falls short

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon and Iowa City Regina softball teams picked up semifinal wins on Wednesday, while North Linn fell short of returning to the state championship game.

Mount Vernon defeated Saydel 2-0 to advance to their second straight Class 3A state championship game.

Iowa City Regina upset No. 1 Central Springs 7-4 in their semifinal game. The Regals will face seventh-ranked Wilton on Friday at 5 P.M.

North Linn won’t defend their crown as the Lynx suffered a 6-2 loss to Southeast Warren. They’ll play in the third-place game at 6 P.M. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.