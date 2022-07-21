Monkeypox risk still ‘low’ after Johnson County case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Public officials cannot reveal much about the Johnson County monkeypox case.

Sam Jarvis is the Community Health Division Manager for Johnson County Public Health. When asked about the case, all Jarvis said was, “An adult has been tested—positive. Our staff are in contact with that person and performing the investigation and contact tracing.”

However, Jarvis understood that after COVID-19, many people are unsettled by news of a virus they’d likely not heard of before.

“We recognize that coming up after two years of dealing with the pandemic, with COVID-19, that many will see a lot of similarities,” said Jarvis.

However, he said it’s important to point out the differences, too. “We are talking about a different virus,” said Jarvis. “The risk to the general population is typically low.”

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), symptoms of monkeypox can include:

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The rash can be on the face, in the mouth, or on other parts of the body.

Headache

Muscle aches

Chills

Exhaustion

Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact. It can also be contracted through bedding or clothing that has come into contact with infected skin. It can also be transmitted through close, prolonged physical contact.

According to IDPH, early data suggest “men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases.” However, Jarvis said there should be no stigma about asking questions if you have symptoms.

“If folks have questions or concerns, we’re happy to walk through those with folks. We’re also encouraging folks to reach out to their provider, if they are experiencing rash,” said Jarvis.

