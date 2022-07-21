Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home

Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home.

Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.

Evidence at the trial showed Lee knew the couple’s son.

Lee was convicted of robbery, willful injury, theft and impersonating a public official. He faces up to 77 years in prison. His sentencing is set for September 23.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Marcus Theatres
Cedar Rapids police clarify details around service calls to Marcus Theatres
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting

Latest News

Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation to hold golf, dinner, auction event
US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles
A Cedar Rapids small business owner says she wants an open line of communication with lawmakers.
Cedar Rapids small business owner takes part in summit in Washington, D.C.
A busy intersection in Dubuque is now back open.
Busy Dubuque intersection reopens