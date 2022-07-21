Show You Care
Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation to hold golf, dinner, auction event

Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The foundation named for two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers killed by two inmates last year announced it is hosting an event on July 30 to raise money to benefit staff of the Iowa Department of Corrections and their families.

The Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation will host a golf tournament, ribeye steak sandwich supper, along with a live and silent auction at the Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa.

The silent auction will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the live auction will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The live auction will include tickets to the Grand Ole Opry, Zach Johnson memorabilia, a die case replica of the ASP K9 vehicle and more.

The foundation said people should bring cash or checks to make purchases during the event. Souvenirs and t-shirts will be available for purchase.

The foundation said it will offer scholarships to any eligible staff and/or dependent of the Iowa Department of Corrections, including institutions, community base corrections, and education partners studying in the medical or corrections-related fields.

For more information, or to donate, contact the foundation at LorenaSchulte_RobertMcFarlandScholarshipFoundation@outlook.com or LRSFDonation@outlook.com

