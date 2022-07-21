Show You Care
Linn County rollover crash sends man to the hospital with minor injuries

A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 30 just west of Highway 100 at about 3:17 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled in the median.

Officials said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle and seat belt violation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

