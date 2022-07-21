Show You Care
Iowa unemployment rate drops to a pre-pandemic level

Iowa's unemployment rate is now at a pre-pandemic level.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s unemployment rate is now at a pre-pandemic level.

It dropped to 2.6 percent in June. Iowa businesses added 5,100 jobs.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. the number of people applying for unemployment benefits went up to its highest level in more than 8 months.

It was now at 251,000. That’s up 7,000 from the week before, and is the most since November 13, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

