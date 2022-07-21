Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be involved in two break-ins.

The sheriff’s office said the break-ins happened at businesses in Riverside on Sunday.

Officials did not release any additional details, but said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact the Washington County Communications Center at 319-653-2107.

