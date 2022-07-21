Independence starts hot, can’t overcome No. 1 seed Assumption in 3A state semifinals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Looking for an upset, Independence scored three in their half of the first, but they couldn’t hold off Assumption, losing 13-3.

The Mustangs, in their first state tournament since 2010, lost to the Knights in five innings.

Independence, a small-but-mighty team, graduates six seniors. The Mustangs end their season at 30-12.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.