Independence starts hot, can’t overcome No. 1 seed Assumption in 3A state semifinals
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Looking for an upset, Independence scored three in their half of the first, but they couldn’t hold off Assumption, losing 13-3.
The Mustangs, in their first state tournament since 2010, lost to the Knights in five innings.
Independence, a small-but-mighty team, graduates six seniors. The Mustangs end their season at 30-12.
