Heating Up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the weather remains quiet into the evening hours. As the extreme heat sets up to our south our thunderstorm chances are increasing later this week. Showers and storms that develop off to the northwest tonight could roll in during the morning with a better overall chance on Saturday. This could lead to severe weather during the afternoon and evening of Saturday. Cooler, less humid conditions move in on Sunday, continuing into next week. Have a great night!

