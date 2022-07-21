Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The main terminal at Dubuque’s regional airport has been renamed to honor a Black World War II fighter pilot from the eastern Iowa city.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the family of the late Robert Martin and others gathered Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Dubuque Regional Airport to commemorate the new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal.

Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99. He was a native of Dubuque who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and flew missions with the Tuskegee Airmen.

The renaming of the airport terminal followed a two-year campaign.

In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal for Martin.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Marcus Theatres
Cedar Rapids police clarify details around service calls to Marcus Theatres
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting

Latest News

Iowa's unemployment rate is now at a pre-pandemic level.
Iowa unemployment rate drops to a pre-pandemic level
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who may be...
Investigators ask for information about person of interest in Riverside break-ins
A jury in Linn County has now convicted this man of pretending to be an officer before...
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
Sofia DeMartino from Horizons joins us to talk about the transportation program Horizons offers.
Horizons discusses its transportation program