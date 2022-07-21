Driver of drag racing vehicle arrested after fleeing police

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, at approximately 9:30 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of two vehicles drag racing southbound on Highway 58 near Greenhill Road.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a white car and dark-colored truck after observing the two drag racing. The white vehicle did not stop, continuing southbound on Highway 58 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The white car eventually eluded police.

Through an investigation, officers identified 18-year-old Andrew Winters as being the driver of the white car.

Winters has been arrested and charged with Eluding, Drag Racing, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

