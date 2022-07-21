Cedar Falls Public Safety offers active shooter training, law enforcement teaches run, hide, or fight

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s an uncomfortable topic for some, but a necessity to address now more than ever: Active shooter training is being offered by law enforcement everywhere.

Cedar Falls Public Safety was the latest in Eastern Iowa to hold a free, open class to citizens to help them learn and improve survivability. They say five minutes is how long, on average, an active shooter situation lasts. That’s why they wanted to make these classes a priority.

Cedar Falls Lieutenant Dennis O’Neill led the first of four classes that will be held over the next several weeks. In it he included tactics to distract an active shooter, ways to barricade a door to slow a shooter down, and making a note of places to hide as soon as you enter a new space.

He says the goal of the course isn’t to make people afraid in every public scenario, but to be prepared with accurate safety information and procedures that could save their life and the lives around them.

“Think of the stuff that’s around your workplace, think of the rooms you go by when you visit someone or at your church or at your school that you walk by that you could get in and hide if need be,” he said when addressing Thursday’s class.

This isn’t the first time Cedar Falls Law enforcement has taught this class. Like many other departments, these steps are taught to school staff, businesses, and other organizations in the area. But this is the first time they have opened it up for citizens to come and take it on their own.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.