Camp Noah coming to Cedar Rapids to help kids cope with Derecho anxiety

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A camp that helps kids after a disaster is coming to Cedar Rapids. Camp Noah will run from August 8th to the 12th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

The camp first came to Cedar Rapids after the 2008 flood, but this time it’s dealing with kids suffering from anxiety or depression from the August 2020 derecho.

They will have activities to help children process their fears and feelings, develop resiliency, and coping skills. Organizers wanted to hold the camp immediately after the derecho, but put it on pause because of Covid. Church leaders say it’s still needed.

“Well our community went through so much with the derecho,” said Trish Decker, Pastor with Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. “And I think we all know that even now when storms come up, people talk about how they’re nervous or anxious, and if adults are dealing with that, we know our kids are too.”

The free camp is being paid for by Lutheran Services of Iowa.

