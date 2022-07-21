Busy Dubuque intersection reopens

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A busy intersection in Dubuque is now back open.

The intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue closed early last month for pavement reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The work was part of a larger project on the arterial from Highway 20 to John F. Kennedy Road.

City leaders said lane changes on the arterial will continue as crews prepare for reconstruction of the Asbury Road intersection.

