Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

By WRDW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado
Marcus Theatres
Cedar Rapids police clarify details around service calls to Marcus Theatres
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh's wife and 22-year-old son were found shot to death at the family's hunting...
Disbarred SC attorney pleads not guilty in murders of wife, son
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Monkeypox risk still ‘low’ after Johnson County case
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters