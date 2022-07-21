1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after a shooting at a gas station in Davenport early Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody on several charges, including carrying weapons, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury.

According to the affidavit, Davenport officers responded to the Kwik Star on W. Locust Street at 1:37 a.m. for a report of a person shot. The court documents say Shaw illegally possessed a semi-automatic gun and fired several times at two intended people who were near three employees and a store customer near the registers.

Court records show one person was hit in the leg with gunfire and required emergency medical treatment for a serious injury.

The affidavit shows officers found Shaw shortly after the shooting and he admitted to shooting into the store.

The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.

A glass door was damaged at Kwik Star on West Locust in Davenport. (KWQC)

