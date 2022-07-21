Show You Care
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning shooting hurt one person in Davenport.(Scott County/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after a shooting at a gas station in Davenport early Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody on several charges, including carrying weapons, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury.

According to the affidavit, Davenport officers responded to the Kwik Star on W. Locust Street at 1:37 a.m. for a report of a person shot. The court documents say Shaw illegally possessed a semi-automatic gun and fired several times at two intended people who were near three employees and a store customer near the registers.

Court records show one person was hit in the leg with gunfire and required emergency medical treatment for a serious injury.

The affidavit shows officers found Shaw shortly after the shooting and he admitted to shooting into the store.

The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.

A glass door was damaged at Kwik Star on West Locust in Davenport.
A glass door was damaged at Kwik Star on West Locust in Davenport.(KWQC)

