Warm and breezy again today

Plan on another warm and breezy day!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another really nice summer day. The wind has changed direction from the northwest and we’ll likely see some gusts over 25mph just like we had yesterday. Plan on highs to warm well into the 80s. Tomorrow looks a little warmer with lower 90s again on the table. By Friday, a front moves into eastern Iowa, then stalls. As a result, this front may generate periodic bouts of scattered thunderstorms. Directly south of this front is extreme heat, so the location of this front will 100% determine our highs both Friday and Saturday. At this time, mid-upper 80s are looking likely for Friday with lower 90s on Saturday. After this, the weather cools down for a few days.

