Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 6th at approximately 10:41 am, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office reported to a report from a concerned citizen that he found a recently burnt vehicle in the 12200 block of Sycamore Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and identified the vehicle as a Ford Mustang. Members of the Ottumwa Police Department identified hidden VIN numbers on the burnt vehicle and confirmed the vehicle was reported to have been stolen during the overnight hours.

Officials conducted a joint investigation and identified 25-year-old Wesley Aaron Rupp from Ottumwa as a suspect. He was also identified as a suspect in a separate burglary from an automobile and fraud case as well.

Rupp was arrested and charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree, Theft in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, and seven counts of Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards.

