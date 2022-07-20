Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police have arrested two people in connection to a robbery and shots fired incident on Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Joey Smith, Jr., 31, and Marcia Smith Buckhalter, 29, both of Iowa City.

Officers said they were called to Shamrock Place at about 5:14 p.m. for a report of a robbery and gunshots.

Smith is facing charges of first degree robbery, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon. Smith Buckhalter is facing a charge of first degree robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked to contact the Iowa City police department at 319-356-5275.

