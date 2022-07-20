Three new dishes compete for ‘People’s Choice’ award at 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - 10 new dishes at the Iowa State Fair vied for a spot in the final vote in the People’s Choice Award for best new fair food. The final three contestants have emerged.

“The Finisher” from the Rib Shack, “Pork Picnic in a Cup” from Iowa Pork Tent, and “OMG Chicken Sandwich” from Chicken City all made it to the final vote.

Fairgoers can try all three at the fair and cast their vote from August 11th - 15th.

“The Finisher” is a backed potato stacked with chopped brisket, smoked pulled pork, and The Rib Shack’s famous bacon brisket mac and cheese. It’s topped with barbecue sour cream and garlic rub butter. It costs $10 at the fair.

“Pork Picnic in a Cup” is a meal that features layers of barbecue pulled pork, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, barbecue sauce, and brown sugar pork belly. It costs $10 at the fair.

The “OMG Chicken Sandwich” is a battered chicken breast that’s then covered in sugar-coated cornflakes. It’s fried and then served on a Krispy Kreme doughnut with a bit of bacon and maple syrup. It costs $12 at the fair.

The winner will be announced on August 17th.

