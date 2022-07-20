Student-built house to provide ‘hands-on’ learning

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposal for a student-built house in an Iowa City neighborhood is moving forward.

City council members gave their support to that proposal at a work session earlier this month.

The proposal will provide the city with more affordable housing while also giving students the chance to explore career paths. “How many of us end up changing our path a little bit along the way anyway? So we might as well give some kids some opportunities to explore when they’re young,” said Nick Proud, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Iowa City Community School District.

The Student Built House program in Iowa City stopped in 2010, but it’s coming back because of that desire to give students as many options as possible.

“There’s a lot of things that can happen in our schools or in our industrial tech classes...but this is that real, hands-on experience,” said Proud.

Proud added there is a demand for skilled workers in the trades. “There’s also a need in the community.”

The project isn’t for students who suddenly decide they want to give construction a go. “There’s prerequisite classes for kids. This isn’t just something like, ‘Hey, I’m going to sign up and build a house.’ You’ve got to do some steps along the way to get to that, and this becomes kind of like a capstone project.”

Proud envisions the student-built house as a validation for students who choose alternative career paths. “A lot of times you hear what is the normal, like—'Oh this is the progression you need to take in your adulthood or in your pathway or in your life.’ Where this is just giving kids another chance. Like, ‘Hey, there’s other opportunities out there.’”

The next step is to produce an agreement to sell the property to the Housing Fellowship.

