Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Rising Muggy Meter

By Joe Winters
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The overnight sky remains mostly clear with lows into the middle 60s. Thursday is expected to be a tad warmer near if not topping 90. Shower and storm chances return on Friday with a continued chance into early Sunday. This is due to high heat just to our south. As Sunday arrives and the systems push farther south some cooler and less humid air takes us into the early part of next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, July 20
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, July 20
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, July 20
Weather Academy: Air Pressure