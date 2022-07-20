Rising Muggy Meter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The overnight sky remains mostly clear with lows into the middle 60s. Thursday is expected to be a tad warmer near if not topping 90. Shower and storm chances return on Friday with a continued chance into early Sunday. This is due to high heat just to our south. As Sunday arrives and the systems push farther south some cooler and less humid air takes us into the early part of next week. Have a great night!

