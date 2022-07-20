Prairie Hawks still “beyond happy” after their 8-2 4A quarterfinal loss to Dowling Catholic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Prairie campaign comes to an end after an uncharacteristic defeat against Dowling Catholic.

The Maroons never gave up the lead, but never scored more than two runs in an inning. The Hawks couldn’t top the two runs they scored in the first and second, their season ends at 31-9.

“I’m beyond happy with how far we’ve come as a team,” said senior Brandon Vlcko. “It doesn’t matter what kind of guys you have if you work hard throughout the season and really work together and depend on each other then you can do great things.”

