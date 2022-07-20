Show You Care
Poll: Americans unhappy with both political parties

Americans do not want to see Biden or Trump run for president in 2024, with 71 percent against...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows Americans disapprove of both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Republicans in Congress have a 23 percent job approval rating, while Democrats in Congress have a 30 percent approval rating. When looking ahead to November, 45 percent of voters wanted Democrats to win control of the House of Representatives while 44 percent want Republicans.

President Biden has a 31 percent approval rating, and the Supreme Court has a 37 percent approval rating.

Americans do not want to see Biden or Trump run for president in 2024, with 71 percent against Biden running and 64 percent against Trump.

Other key findings of the poll show that inflation ranks as the most urgent issue facing the country today with gun violence ranking second. 47 percent of Americans personally worry about being the victim of a mass shooting.

The poll also found that 70 percent of Americans find it important for Congress to hold hearings on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, so that the public can learn what led to the attack.

