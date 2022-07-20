Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Plan B vending machines move one step closer to reality at University of Florida

The University of Florida is one step closer to allowing students to have access to emergency contraceptive pills 24/7 in vending machines. (Source: WCJB)
By Tatiana Parish and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – The University of Florida is one step closer to allowing students access to emergency contraceptive pills 24/7 in vending machines.

In a non-binding decision, the student senate voted unanimously to offer the morning-after pill, best known as Plan B, in vending machines around the university.

Students are pushing to get Plan B in vending machines so that the emergency contraceptive is accessible any day of the week at any hour. The on-campus pharmacy has limited hours, so students do not have access to the pills after a certain time every day.

The main issue is that the pharmacy is closed for 43 hours straight on the weekends during the school year. If students need an emergency contraceptive over the weekend, not having it readily available decreases the pill’s effectiveness, as the pill is the most effective in preventing pregnancy if taken within the first 24 hours after sex.

“When you get something out of a vending machine, it’s so simple and straightforward, you can go at any time of the day and get it,” graduate student Fiona Harris said.

While students could go off-campus to get Plan B over the weekend, it will cost a lot more. The pill is available for $10 at the university’s pharmacy, which is cheaper than at most pharmacies like Walgreens or CVS, where Plan B typically runs in the $50 range for a single pill.

This is not the first time Florida students have tried to get better access to the pill. The first push came in 2018, but students were met with what they say were “vague” responses from business services and treasury management.

“They shut us out,” said Alia Delong, a member of the National Women’s Liberation Gainesville chapter. “This is the first time that this project has revived since we got that response from UF (in 2018).”

The unanimous vote from the student senate is just the first step in making the vending machine plan a reality. Students now must get approval from university business services, the campus health center and Canteen Vending Services to complete the project.

Florida would not be the first university to have Plan B in vending machines. Others across the U.S. have adopted similar strategies.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

Latest News

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Taking spotlight, Ukrainian first lady pleads for more US arms
Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases
Waterloo city code does not allow for ATVs on city streets and ORVs may only be allowed for...
ATVs not allowed on Waterloo city streets
Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Man accused of hiding girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come