Iowa entrepreneurs create record number of new businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans created a record number of new businesses during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

From July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 a total of 33,331 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s Office. That breaks the previous record, set last year with 33,260.

The record number of new businesses come despite rising inflation and supply chain disruption.

Secretary of State Paul Pate attributes the rising number of new businesses to his office’s efforts to reduce filing fees, and the “Fast Track Filing” system that was implemented in 2018 to expedite the registration process.

